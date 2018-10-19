Stunning shots show crystal clear waters in Norway lakes and fjords!

Marine researcher Thomasz Furmanek, 44, from Bøjarnesveien, Norway, takes stunning images while kayaking through various fjords and lakes in the Scandinavian country. During Thomasz’s free time, he works as a freelance photographer traveling around the lakes, fjords and coastal regions of the beautiful country — and capturing breathtaking photographs.

“I work with computers in an office most of the time. Kayaking is a good way of getting exercise and exploring new remote locations that can’t be reached by roads. My favorite photos were taken in Nærøyfjorden, as this is one of the scenic fjords in Norway.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow Yahoo News Photo on Twitter and Tumblr.