    Stunning Photos Capture The 2018 Olympics' Closing Ceremony In All Its Glory

    Nina Golgowski

    The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, went out with a bang on Sunday, with its closing ceremony featuring an array of fireworks, light shows, roller-blading pandas, K-pop musicians and ― of course ―some of the world’s top athletes.

    The vibrant, action-packed ceremony capped more than two weeks of competitions between 92 countries and more than 2,000 athletes. It also opened the doors to the next Winter Olympic Games, with the Olympic flag being lowered and handed to the mayor of Beijing, whose city will host the 2022 Games.

    Until then, check out some of the event’s best photos below:

    (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT via Getty Images)

    The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics' closing ceremony offered a range of entertainment, from vibrant, neon lights and fireworks to roller-blading pandas.

    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)

    Vibrant red fireworks explode above the final ceremony.

    (FLORIAN CHOBLET via Getty Images)

    Korean musician Yang Tae-hwan, 13, performs during the closing ceremony.

    (Issei Kato / Reuters)

    The 2018 competitions featured 92 countries and more than 2,000 athletes.

    (David Ramos via Getty Images)

    Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States walk with Team USA in the Parade of Athletes.

    (Damir Sagolj / Reuters)

    German silver ice hockey players celebrate during the closing ceremony.

    (Issei Kato / Reuters)
    (Murad Sezer / Reuters)

    Athletes from North Korea and South Korea wave their flags.

    (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)

    A French athlete is held in the air alongside France's flag.

    (John Sibley / Reuters)

    Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, Liu Jiayu of China, Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. and Ryom Tae-ok of North Korea attend the ceremony.

    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)
    (Dan Istitene via Getty Images)

    Singer Oh Yeon-joon performs the Olympic Anthem.

    (John Sibley / Reuters)

    Volunteers participate in the ceremony while holding globes.

    (Issei Kato / Reuters)
    (David Ramos via Getty Images)

    Boy band EXO performs.

    (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

    Korean-American singer MILCK performs.

    (David Ramos via Getty Images)

    South Korean K-Pop singer CL performs.

    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)
    (Damir Sagolj / Reuters)
    (Murad Sezer / Reuters)
    (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)
    (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)
    (Christian Hartmann / Reuters)
    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)
    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)
    (Hyoung Chang via Getty Images)
    (Pawel Kopczynski / Reuters)
    (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation attend the ceremony.

    (David Ramos via Getty Images)

    Fireworks explode near the conclusion of the closing ceremony.

    (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)

    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the ceremony with Pyeongchang Mayor Shim Jae Kook and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining.

    (Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

    International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach waves the Olympic flag.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.