Stunning meteor lights up the sky over Europe

Cell phone and security cameras captured video of a brilliant meteor that raced across the night sky over Portugal and Spain on Saturday evening.

The bright green fireball, confirmed by the European Space Agency to be a piece of a comet, appeared at 6:46 p.m. local time.

Scientists estimate it was traveling at around 100,000 miles per hour and likely burned up over the Atlantic Ocean roughly 38 miles above the Earth.

“Our Planetary Defence Office are currently analysing the size and trajectory of the object to assess the chance that any material made it to the surface,” the ESA posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding later that it was unlikely any fragments of the meteor would be found.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.