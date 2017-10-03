Stunning images capture ‘UFO’ clouds surrounding volcano 

These stunning images have captured “UFO” type clouds forming around the world-famous volcanoes of Kamchatka, Russia.

The Kamchatka peninsula’s volcanoes are portrayed in a series of stunning shots by photographer Vladimir Voychuk, 37, from Klin, Russia.

It is said that Kamchatka is one of the most picturesque distant corners of Russia and attracts hundreds of photographers with its unique environment.

The volcanoes are surrounded by lenticular clouds — stationary lens-shaped clouds that form in the troposphere.

Because of their shape, they have been offered as an explanation for some unidentified flying object sightings.

Voychuk said: “It is probably one of my favorite places to take pictures despite the distance from the city that I live in, and I never miss out on an opportunity to visit.

“My aim this time was to capture the volcanoes alongside these fantastic-looking clouds.

“They often remind people of alien spaceships forming around the volcanoes.” (Caters News)

