These Stunning GIFs Show St. Martin's Miraculous Recovery From Hurricanes Irma And Maria

Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria left a trail of destruction when they swept over the Caribbean last September.

Recovery has been slow in places like Puerto Rico, but it’s well on its way in St. Martin, an island that is controlled by France in the north and the Netherlands in the south.

These GIFs show what the island looked like right after the hurricane and how it looks now.

The transformation is miraculous.

Six months after the passing of hurricanes Irma and Maria, St. Martin is slowly rebuilding, but the scars of the most powerful hurricane ever known in the West Indies remain clearly visible.

This sailing boat ended up beached in the cemetery of Marigot near the Bay of Nettle on Sept. 9. Six months later, the wall remains broken.

Hurricane Maria left rocks all over this road in Le Carbet, Martinique, on Sept. 19. Nearly six months later, the rocks have been removed and the road is back in service.

