Stunning Footage Filmed In Space Shows ‘How A Space Ship Leaves Our Planet’

A rocket launch is always an impressive spectacle to behold — whether you watch the live stream on the Internet or you have the privilege of witnessing the event from somewhere near the launch site. And, while we’ve seen our fair share of memorable rocket launches from Earth, a handful of people have the unique opportunity of watching these amazing endeavors from space.

A gorgeous video shot from the International Space Station (ISS) captures a spacecraft blast off into orbit, revealing what a rocket launch looks like from the other side of the Karman Line — the commonly accepted boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

The footage —a timelapse of a Soyuz-FG rocket launch, filmed from the ISS by German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) — fills in the missing pieces of the story, unveiling the unseen aspects of spaceflight that normally evade the eyes of Earth-bound observers.

