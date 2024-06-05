‘Stunning decision’: Scott Perry and Ronny Jackson put on intel committee by MAGA Mike Johnson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, Democratic Congressman from Virginia and Ali Vitali, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the stunning news that Speaker Mike Johnson has placed two of Donald Trump’s favorite coup-plotting members of congress on the House Intelligence Committee putting two people so closely associated with the Insurrection on a committee that protects American national security.