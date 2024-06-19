Stuff the Bus supports local elementary students

Jun. 19—United Way of East Mississippi is inviting residents to help local students start the school year off on good footing with its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies and uniform drive. This year's event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Raising Cane's on North Hills Street and at Meridian's two Walmart Supercenters on Highway 19 and Second Street.

Stuff the Bus is an opportunity for the community to help their local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, new or gently worn uniforms and monetary donations. Every elementary school in both the Meridian and Lauderdale County school districts will receive school supplies and uniforms.

The donations received will help the children in the community return to school prepared with the supplies and uniforms they need.

Madison Carr, the Riley Foundation summer intern for United Way of East Mississippi, said the donations collected from Stuff the Bus will go a long way in helping local students start the new school year off with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

"A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school. Without help from the community on this important drive, many children will return to the classroom without the mandatory tools needed to succeed for the school year," Carr said. "United Way of East Mississippi encourages everyone to come out and 'stuff the bus.'"

In addition to Meridian and Lauderdale County, Kemper, Neshoba and Clarke counties will hold Stuff the Bus events in their communities as well. The Neshoba County event will take place July 12 at Walmart. The Clarke County event will follow on July 16 across from Chickasawhay Natural Gas, and the Kemper County event will be July 17 at Pilgrim's Foodliner. All three events will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

United Way of East Mississippi, serving Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper and Neshoba counties, supports 22 local partner agencies and seven community impact programs. For more information about United Way or its programs, visit uwem.org or call 601-693-2732.

