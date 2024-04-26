Study uses FBI data to find safest, most dangerous states in US. Here’s where Idaho ranks

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that crime rates across the country are decreasing, and Idaho is one of the states leading the way in making the United States safer.

According to the FBI crime report, between 2020 and 2022, the rate of violent crime in the U.S. decreased from 398.5 incidents per 100,000 people to 380.7 incidents per 100,000 people, while the rate of violent crime in Idaho decreased from 242.6 incidents to 241.4 incidents per 100,000 people.

A new study by the Simmrin Law Group analyzed crime data from the FBI and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). It evaluated 10 specific crime categories to find the country’s 10 safest and 10 most dangerous states. The study found that Idaho was among the safest states in America.

How safe is Idaho?

Although it seems like Idaho is getting busier and louder as more people move to the Gem State, our residents are getting more sensible.

The study found that Idaho is the fourth-safest state in the country.

The study examined the frequency of various types of offenses, including assault offenses, homicide, kidnapping/abduction, sex offenses, burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/vandalism, extortion/blackmail, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and robbery.

Of those offenses, Idaho ranked especially low in robberies, with just 8.3 robberies occurring per 100,000 people. However, the state struggles in some other areas, such as 11.6 abductions per 100,000 and a larceny/theft rate of 700.1 per 100,000.

“Despite facing challenges in other areas…Idaho’s ability to maintain such a low incidence of robbery is still noteworthy,” Simmrin Law Group writes. “It further highlights the state’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of its residents while also indicating certain areas where further improvements can be made to enhance its overall safety profile.”

Top 5 safest & most dangerous states

According to the study, the following states ranked the safest in the country:

New Jersey Vermont Maine Idaho West Virginia

The following states ranked the most dangerous states in the country:

New Mexico Colorado Pennsylvania Nevada Tennessee