Study shows that Texas has nearly 3 times more dry springs than 50 years ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The number of dry springs in Texas has nearly tripled in the last 50 years, according to new research out of Texas State University.

Robert Mace, Ph.D., Meadows Center Executive Director, and Nohemi Galaviz, a research assistant, followed up on a 1975 report that assessed springs across the state. Using methods such as satellite imagery, historical maps and fieldwork, the researchers revealed that 30% of the springs examined in the 1975 report are now dry.

“Quite a few more springs have gone dry since that initial study,” Mace told KXAN. “That corresponds almost almost exactly with the amount of groundwater that we’ve pumped out of states off rivers.”

Groundwater provides around 60% of Texas’ total water use, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Mace said if the state continues to rely so heavily on groundwater, more springs will dry up.

“At some point, we’ll run out of groundwater,” he said “When you see [springs] drying up, that’s an indication that [we are] probably pumping more than what’s coming back in.”

Mace said water conservation and using water from alternative sources, like rainwater, is critical.

“I’m not telling people not to use groundwater, but at least know what the long-term consequences are,” he said. “That park you enjoy down the street that has a flowing stream in it –whether that stream continues to flow or not hinges on how we’re all using water efficiently or not efficiently.”

