Study shows teachers are experiencing more violence in the classroom

A new study from the American Psychological Association is looking into a troubling trend of violence in the classroom.

The study shows teachers are experiencing more violence today than they were before the pandemic.

And it’s not just students.

In 2022, 63% of teachers surveyed reported at least one incident of verbal harassment or threatening behavior from a parent or guardian.

Data also shows that 26% reported a violent encounter with a parent. That number was just 1% before the pandemic.

“You just have some parents who are like, ‘my kid wouldn’t do that,’ or, ‘well, what did the teacher do?’ The big thing is that I think teachers are looked at as the enemies,” said Brevard County teacher Christa Luke.

The survey shows that two-thirds of teachers blame lack of parental involvement or discipline as a key factor in student behavior.

