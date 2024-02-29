Study shows 60% of children in Ukraine do not feel safe

Children account for 6% of the total number of injured and killed civilians as of December 2023. That is 1,822 individuals. Most children were affected in Ukraine's east.

The Future Index survey conducted by the Olena Zelenska Foundation shows that 60% of children in Ukraine do not feel safe.

"These are only the cases that were documented in detail, while the real number of casualties is likely to be much higher, as we do not take into account children who died in the temporarily occupied territories," said Vladyslav Shymanskyi, chief analyst of the study, during the presentation of the research.

In addition to explosions and bombardments, minefields and unexploded ordnance also pose a great danger to children.

"We hope that all the work done will become a practical tool for the work of institutions and relevant ministries," said Nina Horbachova, Director of the Foundation, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia.

Mental health of children

44% of children in Ukraine have signs of potential post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and 40% have experienced bullying once a month or more.

The study found that due to the emotional stress caused by the war, violence against children in families may increase, and they may witness aggression. Consequently, children might also start to commit violence against others.

Support UP or become our patron!