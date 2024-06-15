Study: NN ranked best tap water in the state

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News was listed as having the highest quality of tap water in Virginia, according to a study done by ITAMG.

The study is ranked from worst to best on the basis of travelers’ experience when drinking tap water in different cities across the U.S. In 2022, Norfolk was ranked the best tap water in Virginia in a different study done by American Water Works Association.

Detroit was ranked as the least drinkable among visitors to the city, although the water is safe for consumption. Seven Virginia cities came in the lower half of the rankings, meaning they were among the more highly regarded tap waters in the country.

No. 158 — Virginia Beach Virginia Beach sources its tap water from Lake Gaston. The water undergoes rigorous treatment to ensure it meets safety standards, providing a clean and pleasant taste with minimal chlorine or chemical notes.

No. 167 — Chesapeake Chesapeake’s tap water comes from local reservoirs and the Northwest River. Residents and visitors generally regard the water quality as good and safe for drinking.

No. 169 — Richmond Richmond sources its tap water from the James River. After thorough treatment to meet safety regulations, the water has a clean and pleasant taste with minimal chlorine or chemical notes.

No. 179 — Alexandria Alexandria’s tap water is drawn from the Potomac River and the Occoquan Reservoir. It undergoes extensive treatment to meet safety standards, resulting in a clean taste. The water quality is deemed good and safe for drinking.

No. 184 — Hampton Hampton’s tap water, sourced from the Chickahominy River and treated by the Newport News Waterworks, undergoes comprehensive treatment to ensure safety and quality. The water has a clean taste, with some visitors detecting slight chlorine or mineral notes.

No. 231 — Norfolk Norfolk’s tap water comes from the Blackwater and Nottoway Rivers, along with several local reservoirs. After thorough treatment, the water achieves a clean and pleasant taste.

No. 236 — Newport News Newport News’ tap water is sourced from the Chickahominy River and several local reservoirs. Residents widely regard the water quality as good and safe for drinking.



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.