Study: A man got 217 COVID shots. Here’s how it affected him

(WJW) – A man from Germany was vaccinated 217 times over the course of 29 months, according to a study. Doctors recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but not that many times.

Scientists are now studying the effects of this “hyper-vaccination.”

According to the study, the 62-year-old deliberately got 217 COVID-19 shots over a span of 29 months, which is one shot about every four days.

While this amount of vaccines does go way beyond national vaccine recommendations, it does give health researchers to opportunity to examine what happens to the immune system when it is vaccinated against the same thing over and over again.

According to the study, the man did not report any side effects and has never had COVID-19 to date.

According to the study, scientists concluded that the so-called “hyper-vaccination” did not result in any health effects, but also did not significantly improve the man’s immune response.

According to the study, the man’s hyper-vaccination was done outside of a clinical study and went against national vaccination recommendations.

“Importantly, we do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity,” the study says in part.

