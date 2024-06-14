Study: Louisiana ranks in top 10 US states associated with alcoholism

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana ranks in the top 10 states that are associated with alcoholism.

According to a study conducted by an addiction resource site, Find Recovery, Louisiana is the sixth state that is mostly associated with alcoholism. Louisiana scored 59.03 points. The state had the second-highest number of people with incomes under the poverty rate with 17,810 per 100,000 people.

The study was completed by gathering each state’s socioeconomic factors like unemployment rates, poverty levels, educational status and lack of basic amenities. Each factor was assigned a point score.

Leading the ranking is Texas, with 72.38 out of 100. Following Texas is California at second and Florida at third. In the fourth and fifth spots are Nevada and New York.

Here are the top 10 states that are associated with alcoholism.

Texas — 72.38

California — 67.28

Florida — 62.55

Nevada — 59.79

New York — 59.58

Louisiana — 59.03

Illinois — 57.60

Pennsylvania — 56.94

New Mexico — 54.66

Mississippi — 54.41

