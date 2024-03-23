Study: Louisiana ranked in top US states with the most vacant homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study revealed the top states in the United States with the most vacant homes.

Architecture Lab, architecture experts, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancies and Homeownership survey. The study compiled results for 2021-2023 to find out which “state housing vacancies were highest on average,” according to a release.

“While home vacancies have been on a steady increase in recent years, the data to begin the 2020s shows that there are no certain trends to be noted, indicating that the housing market in its current state may be more volatile than people think,” said Anton Giuroiu, CEO of Architecture Lab. “It’ll be interesting to see how these statistics line up across the rest of the current decade.”

Louisiana was ranked second in the U.S. with the most vacant housing. According to the study, the average homeowner vacancy percentage rate was 1.27% between 2021-2023.

Check out the top 10 U.S. states that have the most vacant homes.

Arkansas Louisiana Connecticut New York Florida Oklahoma Illinois Texas North Dakota Kansas

