Study: Louisiana ranked in top US states with the worst quality of life

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study revealed the top states in the United States with the worst quality of life.

“There are various factors that determine whether a state is a great place to live, from cost of living to educational opportunities,” said Jeff Ball, CEO of Visio Lending. “So, it’s interesting to discover which states have made the ranking, as the study identifies the specific areas that require improvement.”

The study from Visio Lending, financial experts, looked at several factors including homeownership rate, property crime rate, and unemployment rate. According to the study, “each factor was awarded a score out of ten to determine the final ranking.”

Louisiana ranked as third-highest resignation state in US

Louisiana ranked as the No. 9 state in the U.S. to have the worst quality of life. According to the study, Louisiana had a final score of 43.14.

The study stated that “Louisiana had the highest average annual precipitation in the U.S., 59.70 inches.”

Check out the top 10 U.S. states that have the worst quality of life, according to the study:

South Carolina West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Kentucky Maine Hawaii North Carolina Louisiana New Mexico

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.