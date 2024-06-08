Study: Louisiana named among top 20 U.S. states with most car thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study revealed that Louisiana is among the top 20 U.S. states with the highest amount of car thefts.

Scott Vicknair, a personal injury and maritime law firm, looked at data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2012 to 2022 to determine which U.S. states had the highest amount of car thefts.

According to a news release, “the ranking was then determined by the states with the highest thefts per 100,000 vehicles.”

“It’s astonishing to observe the number of vehicles that have been stolen in recent years,” said David Vicknair, a spokesperson for Scott Vicknair. “Car theft is a huge concern in the U.S., so this study helps highlight the states most at risk.”

Louisiana was named as the No. 11 U.S. state with the highest amount of car thefts. The state had 375.60 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, according to the study.

Colorado was listed as the top state in the U.S. where it is most likely to get your car stolen. According to the study, Colorado had 851.70 reported thefts per 100,000 vehicles.

See the top 10 U.S. states with the highest amount of car thefts, according to the study.

Colorado Washington Oregon Nevada New Mexico Missouri Hawaii California Tennessee Texas

