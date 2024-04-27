Study: Louisiana on list of top US states with the most dangerous bridges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study showed that Louisiana is among the top states in the United States to have the most dangerous bridges.

High Rise Legal Funding, a legal funding firm, looked at the number of bridges in each U.S. state that are in poor condition, based on statistics from the Bureau of Transportation.

Louisiana was ranked as the No. 7 U.S. state with the most dangerous bridges. According to the study, the Pelican State had 6,662 of 51,538 bridges rated in poor condition.

“Bridges in this condition need rehabilitation to avoid injury, loss of life, or property damage, and pose a significant risk without intervention,” said Journo Research in a news release.

Louisiana ranked as third-highest resignation state in US

Rhode Island ranked as the top U.S. state with the most dangerous bridges. Around 700 of its 3,114 bridges were found to be in poor condition, according to the study. On the other hand, Texas was determined to have the safest bridges in the U.S.

Check out the top 10 U.S. states that have the most dangerous bridges, according to the study:

Rhode Island West Virginia Iowa South Dakota Pennsylvania Maine Louisiana North Dakota Oklahoma Michigan

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.