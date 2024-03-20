Study looks at best cities for solar energy. Here's how Georgia scored.

With advances in technology and growing fears surrounding climate change, there is a big push toward alternative sources of energy, such as solar.

And as more people look to solar as an option, is Georgia prepared to meet the demand?

Roof Gnome, a company specializing in roof services and solar installation, recently did a study on the best cities for solar energy, and several Georgia cities scored low on solar friendliness.

The study gave more than 400 major US cities a score out of 100 based on metrics like incentives, affordability, solar-friendly climate, and equipment/installation capacities. Eight Georgia cities were evaluated and received the following scores:

Augusta: 30.84%

Columbus: 30.24%

Warner Robins: 30.23%

Athens: 28.01%

Atlanta: 27.68%

Macon: 25.92%

Savannah: 25.64%

Roswell: 25.54%

While Georgia gets its fair share of sunshine, states with cities that scored higher are more sunny and have historically been friendlier towards alternate energy sources. However, there were several factors at play including annual percentages of sunshine, utility savings, and total square footage of solar-viable roofs.

Roswell ranked near the bottom in incentives available, while Macon, Savannah, and Athens ranked in the top 50. Atlanta ranked in the bottom 10 for roof viability. Columbus and Warner Robins ranked in the bottom 20 in equipment and installation. Atlanta and Warner Robins ranked in the top 50 for affordability. Athens and Columbus ranked in the top 100 for impact.

Best cities for solar energy, according to Roof Gnome

Here were the top five cities for solar power overall:

Phoenix with 65.3%. Houston with 62.66%. Los Angeles with 61.32%. San Diego with 54.83%. San Antonio with 52.81%.

The bottom five cities overall were all in the state of Washington. Here's how they ranked (from worst to best):

Redmond with 14.91%. Kirkland with 16.04%. Bellevue with 16.93%. Bellingham with 17.21%. Everett with 17.63%.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia ranks below average for solar energy in Roof Gnome study