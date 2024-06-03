New study finds Illinois among worst states for pay gaps between men and women

A new study found Illinois to be among the worst in the country when it comes to pay gaps between genders.

Here's what you need to know.

Methodology

The study done by QRFY with JournoResearch, a digital PR agency which converts data into studies, looked at U.S. census data across every state and found the average of full-time earnings for both genders to determine the gap in pay. The study released first in May takes figures from the 2022 census coverage.

The data for women’s earnings was subtracted from the men’s annual earning per state and turned into a percentage difference for the study.

The data did not focus on the same job and range of pay between genders, and instead covers every job field both genders participate in; underrepresentation of women in management and C-suite executive levels is still a common issue in the workforce, contributing to the gap in earnings.

Findings nationwide

Every state across America was found to have a gender wage gap, with men being paid more than women. Across all states, the average man’s wage as a full-time worker was $61,661.60, compared to the average yearly wage for a full-time working woman of $50,314.66.

How does Illinois rank?

Out of 50 states not including U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., Illinois ranked 14th worst. Here’s the breakdown:

Men in Illinois with full-time positions on average made $65,710, while women with full-time positions made $53,150.

The difference in payroll is a whopping $12,560, or 12.13% of the man’s overall paycheck being omitted from women’s checks.

More: Is the economy growing in the Springfield area? One new report says yes

The Illinois Equal Pay Act

Illinois has a bill going into effect January of next year, House Bill 3129, meant to target the pay gap through employer transparency of salary.

In August of last year, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act of 2003, which will require certain Illinois employers to include the pay scale and benefits information for any job posted after the first of January.

The bill defines pay scale as the range the employer reasonably expects to offer in good faith.

Employers with over 15 employees are subject to the passed bill, which can help reach pay equity for both genders in Illinois.

States with largest pay gap

New Hampshire: $18,044 Utah: $27,528 North Dakota: $14,082 Virginia: $14,053 Louisiana: $14,048

States with smallest pay gap

Vermont: $6,450 Nevada: $7,130 California: $7,496 Arizona: $7,502 New Mexico: $7,733

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Study: Illinois among worst states for pay gaps between men and women