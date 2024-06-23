Study finds ‘Right To Counsel’ program has had positive impact in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A new study is showing the impact that one nonprofit is having here in the metro.

According to a new study conducted by the financial analyst company, Stout, the “Right To Council” program shows that 94% of clients who use Legal Aide Services of Oklahoma (LASO) were able to prevent an eviction judgment and 98% were given additional time to move out.

“Goals are identified. Goals were met 90% of the time or more,” said Michael Figgins, LASO Executive Director.

“If you don’t have walls and roofs over your head, you can’t take care of your children. You can’t take care of mom and dad. You can’t take care of yourself,” said James Cooper, City Councilmen.

The report also highlights which segments of the community need the most help. Half of the households LASO helped involved disabled people and Black households, who were affected more than others.

“50% of everyone legal aid helps, Black, and out of that 50%, 70% are female. So, if you’re Black and female, again, it’s not a good environment,” said Figgins.

While the program is focused on keeping people in their homes, the study found it has also made a profound impact on economic growth and stability in Oklahoma County.

“You’ll see from the Stouts study, the return on investment for every dollar LASO invested in this effort, it has returned to our community $7. Seven to one,” said Figgins.

Right now, the program targets three Oklahoma City zip codes, but LASO hopes to eventually reach all of Oklahoma County.

“You can either believe that people are lazy and deserve to get kicked out of their apartment and their homes, or you can believe in the Oklahoma standard. It’s just that simple,” added Cooper.

