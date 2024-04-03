Study finds Berkeley Pit best place to deposit Butte's Superfund waste material
Atlantic Richfield/BP recently released an analysis that determined the pit would be the preferred site to be the repository for most of the toxic material.
It’s cheaper upfront to buy a house than to build one, but repairs and insurance costs could add up over time. Discover whether it’s better to build or buy a house.
Currently, a good CD rate is an annual percentage yield of around 5%. However, rates can fluctuate over time. Here’s how to ensure you’re getting the best rate possible.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a "bumpy" path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at "some point" this year.
The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10. We'll likely learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and probably get another look at Star Wars Outlaws.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
You can also save on other models, including $520 off an even bigger screen.
"Rebel Rising" promises to be a page-turner and "Quiet on Set" returns to set the record straight.
The stories you need to start your day: Gaza aid worker deaths spark outrage, primary takeaways and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Full Glass Wine, a brand acquisition management startup that specializes in acquiring wine marketplaces, has raised a $14 million Series A round to continue acquiring DTC (direct-to-consumer) wine marketplaces, aiming to lead the DTC wine market. Full Glass Wine recently acquired Bright Cellars, a subscription-based wine service provider in Wisconsin, for an undisclosed price. Previous acquisitions include Winc, a DTC wine platform that offers personalized recommendations and a subscription service, in June 2023; and Wine Insiders, a marketplace that curates a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible prices, in October 2023.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
Tesla stock is tumbling after the EV maker reported a significant delivery miss for the first quarter. The Q1 delivery report comes after Tesla warned in January that its vehicle volume growth rate would be "notably lower" than in 2023.
Former president Donald Trump's digital media company is losing money, and lots of it. First, as a recap: Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) recently merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a SPAC, the ill-starred financial instrument that, more often than not, represents a last-ditch option for a substantial cash infusion. The company is on the NASDAQ as, predictably, $DJT.
Hamlin was third when a caution flew with less than two laps to go.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
YouTubers put Tesla's aero claims to the test, and found that the automaker wasn't far off with its numbers.
It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke: We spotted a $25 Sam's Club membership and fan-favorite pillows for over 75% off.
The base model of our favorite Android tablet is currently $130 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.