Study: Buyers need six-figure income to buy a home in 22 states, including Florida

Research shows Americans will need to earn a six-figure household income in order to buy a home in 22 states, including Florida.

Financial researchers found buyers must make more than $100,000 to comfortably afford a typical median-priced home.

Analysts assessed whether mortgage payments could be made, assuming a 20% down payment with a 30-year-fixed rate.

Read: Powell says Fed wants to see ‘more good inflation readings’ before it can cut rates

They didn’t factor in closing costs, home maintenance costs, or non-housing items.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.