Study: Some of the best teachers in the US are in these New York school districts

(NEXSTAR) – During Teacher Appreciation Week every teacher should be thanked and praised for helping to mold and nurture the minds of America’s youth. But anyone with kids always wants to know, “Where can my child get the best education?”

An annual study performed by Niche was able to determine where the school districts with the best teachers can be found in the U.S.

Landing at the top of the list was Mariemont City Schools located just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. The school district is a top-rated, public school system with 1,553 students from grades K-12.

The district not only received an A+ for its teachers, but also for its academics, college prep, and clubs. According to Niche, the average Mariemont teacher makes $83,417 per year. That’s way above the national average of $69,544, says the National Education Association.

In second place for school districts with the best teachers was Scarsdale Union Free School District, a suburb of New York City that has roughly 4,700 K-12 students. Scarsdale also ranked as the top overall public school in Niche’s study of the best public schools in the U.S.

Rounding out the top five are Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview, Illinois, at No. 3; South Texas Independent School District in Mercedes, Texas; and New Trier Township High School District No. 203 located in Northfield, Illinois.

Check out the top 20 school districts with the best teachers in the U.S., according to Niche, below:

The suburbs of Chicago and New York City appeared to dominate, making up half of the top 20 school districts. Chicago in particular finished with four school districts inside the top 10, a real testament to the area’s teachers.

Ohio finished not far behind with four schools in the top 20 and 2 in the top 10.

For the full Niche rankings or to see where your school district ranks, check out the full report here.

As for teachers looking for work, teachers make the most money on average in California, New York, and Washington, according to Yahoo Finance.

