Study: Some of the best teachers in the US are in these New York school districts

Nick Jachim
·3 min read

(NEXSTAR) – During Teacher Appreciation Week every teacher should be thanked and praised for helping to mold and nurture the minds of America’s youth. But anyone with kids always wants to know, “Where can my child get the best education?”

An annual study performed by Niche was able to determine where the school districts with the best teachers can be found in the U.S.

New York among top states where teachers are paid the most

Landing at the top of the list was Mariemont City Schools located just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. The school district is a top-rated, public school system with 1,553 students from grades K-12.

The district not only received an A+ for its teachers, but also for its academics, college prep, and clubs. According to Niche, the average Mariemont teacher makes $83,417 per year. That’s way above the national average of $69,544, says the National Education Association.

In second place for school districts with the best teachers was Scarsdale Union Free School District, a suburb of New York City that has roughly 4,700 K-12 students. Scarsdale also ranked as the top overall public school in Niche’s study of the best public schools in the U.S.

More Local News

Rounding out the top five are Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview, Illinois, at No. 3; South Texas Independent School District in Mercedes, Texas; and New Trier Township High School District No. 203 located in Northfield, Illinois.

Check out the top 20 school districts with the best teachers in the U.S., according to Niche, below:

School

Location

1. Mariemont City Schools

Cincinnati, Ohio

2. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Scarsdale, New York

3. Glenbrook Hight School District 225

Glenview, Illinois

4. South Texas Independent School District

Mercedes, Texas

5. New Trier Township High School District 203

Northfield, Illinois

6. Oakwood Schools

Dayton, Ohio

7. Adlai E Stevenson High School District 125

Lincolnshire, Illinois

8. Roslyn Union Free School District

Roslyn, New York

9. Township High School District 113

Highland Park, Illinois

10. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science

Layton, Utah

11. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

Woodmere, New York

12. Dublin City Schools

Dublin, Ohio

13. Hudson Independent School District

Hudson, Texas

14. Westport School District

Westport, Connecticut

15. Hampton Township School District

Allison Park, Pennsylvania

16. Indian Hill Exempted Village

Cincinnati, Ohio

17. East Williston Union Free School District

Old Westbury, New York

18. Syosset Central School District

Syosset, New York

19. North Allegheny School District

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

20. Edgemont Union Free School District

Scarsdale, New York

The suburbs of Chicago and New York City appeared to dominate, making up half of the top 20 school districts. Chicago in particular finished with four school districts inside the top 10, a real testament to the area’s teachers.

Parts of NY could see the northern lights this week

Ohio finished not far behind with four schools in the top 20 and 2 in the top 10.

For the full Niche rankings or to see where your school district ranks, check out the full report here.

As for teachers looking for work, teachers make the most money on average in California, New York, and Washington, according to Yahoo Finance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.