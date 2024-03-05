Study begins to help plan Kickapoo trail extension to Danville

Mar. 5—DANVILLE — A survey opened Monday and will close on March 31 to help plan the extension of the Kickapoo Rail Trail in Vermilion County to the City of Danville.

A study is underway to explore options to extend the Kickapoo Rail Trail from the existing eastern terminus at N. 1180 East Road, at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, to the City of Danville.

This extension is one of many planned trail segments in the developing Grand Prairie Trail network that seeks to connect Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Danville.

The existing Kickapoo Rail Trail is 24.5 miles long, extends eastward from Urbana along the former CSX rail corridor to the fairgrounds, and crosses the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River on a renovated trestle bridge. The original plan was to locate the extension within the CSX rail corridor. A short segment of the rail corridor east of the existing Kickapoo Rail Trail eastern terminus and the bridge over Interstate 74 is currently owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is a viable option for a portion of the trail route. However, the remainder of the rail corridor is not officially abandoned by CSX and is not available for purchase for trail use.

The use of the rail corridor for the trail remains the preferred route to Danville. The purpose of this study is to find an alternative route for the trail to allow the connection to Danville to be realized.

The planning team is looking for feedback in two ways: participate in the 20-question survey; share your preferences, goals, and comments on two interactive maps.

The survey can be completed using a mobile device or a computer. It is recommended that you use a computer, rather than a mobile device, to complete the interactive maps.

Use this link to access the survey and interactive maps: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Preview/?sm=20iM3GpZz9b1x0rMe_2FPCFaOGh_2BTfCojSv06yngYXzmc_2BtOntVr8n2xjM3f40avsg.

If you have already completed the survey, use these links to access the interactive maps only: Interactive Route Segment Map arcgis.lochgroup.com/portal/apps/CrowdsourcePolling/index.html?appid=9e54245b55ae472292aca15879fa6f6e.

Interactive Comment Map: arcgis.lochgroup.com/portal/apps/CrowdsourceReporter/index.html?appid=9bf32962b8574c3eaa1efc7d4daf63a4.

If you prefer a paper survey or need access to a computer for the interactive maps, visit the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., and the circulation desk on the first floor. Paper copies of the survey also will be available in the Finance Department at city hall, 17 W. Main St.