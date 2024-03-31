Study: Arkansas roads ranked among worst in US

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roads in the Natural State were ranked among the worst in America, according to a recent study by ConsumerAffairs.

The study looked at fatalities per 100 million miles, road surface roughness, the percentage of rural roads given a poor rating, the percentage of urban roads given a poor rating, and the amount of money spent on road improvement every year in each state to make the rankings.

Residents from each state were also surveyed.

Arkansas has the ninth-worst roads in the country. ConsumerAffairs said there was one reason why the Natural State was high on the rankings, the country’s third-highest rate of fatalities per 100 million miles driven at 1.88.

Despite having 6% of rural roads and 15% of urban roads rated poor, Arkansans that were surveyed said potholes and road debris that damages vehicles were of major concern.

“Extremely slow construction,” one Arkansan surveyed said. “When construction is done, they leave rough bumps and ridges that are very jarring to drive over. Lots of potholes and debris in the roads and interstate.”

Here are the top 10 states with the worst roads:

Rhode Island Hawaii California Louisiana Wisconsin New York Massachusetts Nebraska Arkansas Illinois

