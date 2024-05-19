Study: 3 Hampton Roads cities ranked for best city for veterans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Veterans United Home Loans released a study on the 2024 Best Cities for Veterans to Live and several Hampton Roads cities made the list.

Virginia Beach, Newport News and Norfolk share the No. 5 spot for veterans and service members. The No. 1 spot went to Tampa, FL. The survey based these rankings on cost of living, crime, median home price, quality of life and veteran community.

The Hampton Roads cities had an average home price of $384,504. The total composite score based on 25 factors was 763.31.

“Our in-depth analysis factors in feedback and priorities from hundreds of Veterans we surveyed, so we can really dig into what those who serve are looking for when it comes to planting roots and building communities,” said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United.

