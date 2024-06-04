Studio owner accused of running illicit nightclub

Jun. 4—ROCHESTER — The owner of a Rochester recording studio has been accused of operating an unlicensed after hours nightclub at his business, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Donyale Gayles-Johnson, owner of 4S Entertainment, faces nine felony charges regarding allegations that he failed to pay state and local sales tax on liquor sales and other income including cover charges. The charges allege he grossly underreported income from the business.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division and the Minnesota Department of Revenue Criminal Investigation Division.

The charges allege that from 2019 to 2023, Gayles-Johnson operated a club at his studio at 3160 Wellner Drive NE Suite 200.

According to the complaint, it is estimated that Gayles-Johnson owes Minnesota an estimated $7,967.68 in state sales and use tax. Unpaid taxes, penalties and interest for not reporting that income totals $32,340.27.

Gayles-Johnson faces four counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns and five counts of failing to pay or collect taxes. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.