Students volunteering at Little Rock nursing home as part of state FBLA service competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A group of middle school students in Little Rock have been volunteering their time at a local nursing home in hopes of presenting their service project at a statewide competition.

The Briarwood Nursing Home has experienced new and fun activities every other week because of the students in the Pulaski Heights Middle School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America.

“They love seeing new faces and get to do different activities than what they normally would on a daily basis,” Briarwood Nursing Home Activities Director Destin Hill said.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful calls statewide Great Cleanup a ‘success,’ 7,000-plus volunteers give time in 2023

Three students within the Pulaski Heights Middle School FBLA are leading the activities for their Community Service Project, which they will present at the FBLA State Leadership Conference on Monday, April 29.

Those students include Bowen Darling, Blaire Gradney and Charlotte Davis.

“It feels good, you count your blessings,” nursing home resident Betty Wallace said.

FBLA currently has over 230,000 students nationwide, all competing in various district, state, and national events. This year’s national competition will be in Orlando, Florida.

Pulaski Height Middle School will have 34 students from their FBLA Chapter who are placed in the district and have the opportunity to compete in the state.

“FBLA’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded leaders, and that’s exactly what we’re hoping this community service project does,” FBLA Pulaski Heights Middle School Advisor Sandon Williams said.

Arkansas nursing home rebuilt nearly two years after devastating tornado

Williams takes a step back and allows the three students presenting the project to take the lead in planning each activity, organizing supplies and communicating with the nursing home.

“We started off our events with a Valentine’s party on Valentine’s Day, which was probably one of the best events we’ve had so far, and then other events we’ve had are like a talent show night, a game night, a western night, and now we are just doing an art night,” Blaire Gradney said.

Hosting events every other week for all the residents at the nursing home to have a way of meeting new people and making new friendships, all while having fun.

“I think it’s really fun, and it feels like really empowering, and I think a lot of the other students think that too,” Charlotte Davis said.

For each event, the team has to plan and organize for a portion of the Pulaski Heights Middle School FBLA Chapter to attend and volunteer to help.

“We knew he wanted to help people and we knew we wanted to make people happy, and we just eventually ended up hosting parties at a nursing home,” Bowen Darling said.

Hot Springs woman volunteers with nonprofit to collect 10,000 pairs of shoes to give to those in need

The three girls have worked to impress their school, advisor and the nursing home.

“I’m just super impressed with these eighth graders,” Hill said. “They are really doing amazing things.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.