Students struggle to apply for FAFSA with new changes

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Changes to FAFSA forms for the 2024-2025 academic year are leaving East Texas families with more questions than answers.

FAFSA is the main way many families pay for college, through grants, scholarships and loans. Unfortunately, changes to the form and delay after delay have turned this already difficult process into a huge and complicated mess.

“I’m pretty stressed, stuff is filled out but I mean we don’t know if it’s correct,” Carly Murphy, a students mother, said.

After the delayed launch of the new FAFSA application in December opposed to Oct. 1, a Jacksonville mother and daughter are looking for answers.

On Thursday night, the duo took their problems to Jacksonville High School’s FAFSA workshop.

“I had to log in several times, I think maybe there was just a lack of WIFI or maybe there was just too many people trying to get on at the same time,” Kylie Casce, Jacksonville ISD high school senior, said.

The Department of Education launched a new system which they claim is aimed at making the process easier for everyone.

“They’re now doing something called FADDX. It kind of replaces what was used to be the data retrieval tool where you now have to consent to allow the IRS to input your financial information,” Kathryne Robertson, financial aid counselor at SFA, said.

Previously there were about 100 questions to answer, now there is less than 50.

Casce said the new questions are confusing and other students can agree.

“It was very frustrating. It was just time consuming. It takes a lot of time to fill out and I really just want to get it done and over with,” Casce said.

SFA financial counselors said they advise parents and students to not give up.

“We still urge students to complete it as soon as possible, because really, the sooner you get it into the system, the more likely you are to figure out if you had mistakes,” Justin Bailey, financial aid counselor at SFA, said.

After starting the process three months ago, Murphy and Casce are hopeful to finish their application soon. For now, any potential college financial aid is in limbo.

They want to finish their forms as soon as possible so they can check this off their graduation list and get an acceptance letter soon.

Jacksonville ISD will have another workshop later this month to help students. Most Texas colleges advise getting the form finished by mid-April.

