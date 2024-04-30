Students sparkle in YWCA, Quota Club program

Harper Ritchie receives a medal and congratulations from Quota Club President Helen Bosick on Saturday, April 27, 2024, during the Sparkles Awards Cookie Reception at The Commons in Alliance.

Alliance-area students gathered Saturday to celebrate their success in completing the Sparkles Program, enjoying a cookie party with their families.

The youngsters attend schools in the Alliance and Marlington Local districts, and Regina Coeli School, and for the 14th year were nominated by their teachers or principals based on the program’s eight key character traits of:

Compassion for others

Respect for adults and authority figures

Good attitude

Unselfishness

Good moral character

Citizenship

Dependability

Good sense of right and wrong

Quota Club president Helen Bosick, left, amd Emcee Missy Miller present Alliance Elementary School student Jacob Lloyd with a certificate and a medal on Saturday, April 27, 2024, during the Sparkles Awards Cookie Reception at The Commons in Alliance.

The program began 14 years ago as an effort to recognize excellence in students in grades one through six, and is a project of YWCA of Alliance and Alliance Quota Club. Alliance resident Melissa Miller was one of the organizers and remains involved all these years later, serving Saturday as program emcee.

“Traditionally, students are recognized for their achievements in the classroom or on the athletic field,” Miller said. “Often, they are not recognized until they are in their late teen years. I wanted to start helping build their self-esteem by honoring them based on our stated criteria."

Also part of the event were Alliance City Schools Superintendent Rob Gress and Quota Club President Helen Bosick. Alliance Mayor Andy Grove also spoke to the young people, on the topic of compassion, which is one of the key traits of the program participants. Also taking part Saturday was Stacie Bacorn, executive director of YWCA of Alliance.

Alliance Mayor Andy Grove speaks about compassion for others on Saturday, April 27, 2024, during the Sparkles Awards Cookie Reception at The Commons in Alliance.

These are the students who were honored Saturday:

Alliance Early Learning School – Rosaleigh Heft; Zayla Kozsey; Alaiyah LeMasters; Harper Ritchie; and Emma Shreckengost.

Alliance Elementary School – Isabella Allen; Colten Fish; Kingston Harmon; Armando Hinojosa; Arya Rodriguez; Sayer Rupp; Noah Sanchez; Reese Sedei; Mia Stickler; Kaleb Thomas; Nolin Tryforos; and Lillian Whiteman.

Alliance Intermediate School – Renesmee Anderson; Zackary Anstine; Kenley Ketjen; Anthony Light; Jacob Loyd; Jazmine Maxon; Jaylen McElroy; Isabella Sattler; Allyssa Schaffert; Riley Schuller; Jaylee Spencer; and Lee’n Stuchell.

Lexington Elementary School – Chloe Byler; Elizabeth Evans; Tayleigh Hoffman; Jasmine Reikowski; and Kallie Ward.

Marlboro Elementary School – Allyson Coury; Savannah Griffiths; Eva Harper; Arlin Kloots; Fiona Penny; Piper Royer; Dylan Stineman; Mackenzie Walker; and Waylon Yoder.

Washington Elementary School – Cole Catania; Logan Chenevey; Aubrianna Haines; Abigail Kaminsky; Payton Minger; Carly Rakes; Carson Seufts; Sayla Wilcox; Korra Wright; and Avery Yoder.

Regina Coeli School – Kalyan Asano; Ryleigh Crouse; Abigail Dugan; Ellie O’Neill; Kylie O’Neill; Zackariah Mikal Rich; and Isaac Wilson.

A large crowd was on hand Saturday, April 27, 2024, to recognize honorees during the Sparkles Awards Cookie Reception at The Commons in Alliance.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: YWCA of Alliance, Quota Club honor students whose character sparkles