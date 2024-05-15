Students show skills in welding competition

A showcase of student talent put a spotlight on the trades.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges partnered with the American Welding Society to host a welding competition at Blong Technology Center in Davenport. Over 60 college and high school students took part. Local industry experts were the judges, and organizers say it gives students a real-life experience.

This was the third year of the competition. Scholarships went to the top three finishers in three different categories. Local sponsors provided other prizes like welding equipment.

