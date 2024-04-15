Students return to Wilmer Hutchins High School after shooting on campus
A shooting Friday left one teen injured and another in police custody. Parents want to know how the weapon made it onto campus in the first place despite metal detectors.
María Sánchez signed what was briefly considered the largest deal in NWSL history this past offseason.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Some major deals on board: a three-piece patio set for just $160, a bestselling upright vacuum for $100 off and an entire eight-piece pots-and-pans set for a whopping $160 off.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Caitlin Clark made the "Weekend Update" host read jokes about unfunny he is.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.
Antitrust lawsuits have declined since the pandemic despite a high-profile push by Washington to limit the concentration of power in key industries.
Wall Street is focused on who will be the entertainment giant's next CEO. Here's who is in the running.
A slew of corporate earnings will face investors this week as markets continue to digest the prospect of higher interest rates throughout 2024.
Power inverters can be very useful during road trips. They connect to your car's auxiliary port and charge your devices via the inverters outlets.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
This week's health news can help you live your best life, whether that's getting a massage or getting in touch with your spiritual side,