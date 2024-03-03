Students will return Monday after shooting at North Kansas City High School injured two

Students are expected to return to school Monday following a shooting Saturday night outside North Kansas High School that injured an adult and a student.

The city will work with the school district to help students return to school Monday with support, said Kim Nakahodo, a spokesperson for the city of North Kansas City.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved, especially our Hornet families, and our friends, neighbors, and the entire NKC community,” Nakahodo said in a statement.

Both victims were initially listed in critical conditions after the shooting broke out following a basketball game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools.

The juvenile victim is a student at the high school, who was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The adult victim is not affiliated with the school district, Nakahodo said.

Two Clay County sheriff’s deputies were working as school resource officers at the game, when they heard a report that shots had been fired. North Kansas City police also responded.

Law enforcement found an adult victim with gunshot wounds at the entrance to the football field. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told officials they saw someone running from the scene. Nakahodo said officials don’t know how many shooters were involved.

City officials were later made aware of the juvenile victim, who was being treated at a hospital.

Nakahodo said officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

“We appreciate the community’s support as we continue our investigative work to bring forward a successful conclusion to this senseless act of violence,” Nakahodo said.

Officials ask anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooting contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The Star’s Kendrick Calfee contributed to this report.