Students recognized during STEM research award ceremony

Mar. 25—Over the course of three days last week at EXPO New Mexico, students from across central New Mexico had their research project reviewed and scored by judges in the 2024 edition of the Central New Mexico STEM Research Challenge.

These projects ranged from fields like biochemistry and computer science, to animal and plant sciences and each grade level from fourth through twelfthgrade had an opportunity to flex their scientific muscles.

In honor of their hard work, select students and their families whose projects exceeded judges expectations were invited to the Student Union Building at the University of New Mexico on Sunday to take part in the challenge's grand awards ceremony.

Among the excited students and families waiting to enter the grand ballroom was challenge judge Jennifer Nilvo. A STEM research teacher for the past 12 years, Nilvo has also served as a challenge judge chair as well.

Nilvo said she has had an interest in STEM research since she was 12-years-old. Building off of that love for the field, Nilvo was drawn to the challenge to see how future generations have advanced the field.

"To be able to come back and see different generations doing research is amazing to see, I love interviewing them, talking to them and seeing what they have to offer for the future," she said.

Once the ballroom's doors finally opened, people filled up the seats, anxiously waiting the start of the award ceremony.

For the past 22 years, Karen Kinsman has served as the director and senior manager at the UNM STEM-H Center and has overseen the challenge. In that time, Kinsman said she's always been thankfully for providing an opportunity for students to delve into their curiosity and explore STEM through their research projects.

"Our hope is that challenges like this allow students the opportunity to try things out and find the areas in which they have their own passion," Kinsman said. "I really hope (students) continue to learn and find out what's out there in the world in terms of STEM and understanding that it's way more than we think in our heads right now."

Kinsman, alongside her co-master of ceremonies, KOAT 7 meteorologist Byron Morton, were tasked with handing out awards to the winners.

Four students were awarded the opportunity to attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which is taking place next month in Los Angeles. Among the four selected were brother and sister Akilan and Sowmya Sankren.

The siblings, who have shared a common love for the STEM field since they were young, admitted they've always had a bit of a sibling rivalry, especially when it comes to academics. Sowmya said she's always looked up to her older brother Akilan and his work in science fair projects.

"I watched him go through the process of middle and high school science fairs when I was still little, so having a role model to look up to like that has really helped me," she said.

With Akilan now a junior and Sowmya a freshman at Albuquerque Academy, the siblings shared the stage during this special moment and said they are looking forward to the opportunity to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair and share their love of STEM with each other and other fair attendees.

"I'm excited to go and interact with people in a diverse range of fields," Akilan said. "