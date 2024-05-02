Students protest Israel-Hamas war at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A few dozen students are protesting the Israel-Hamas War at a Midstate college.

They’ve set up encampments on campus of Dickinson College and have been there for about a week.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

John Jones, president of the college, says they’ve been peaceful and both sides have been in talks regarding demands.

“They’re asking for a number of different things, similar to what other groups have asked for — divestment from the IDF, scholarship and some other Dickinson-centric issues if you will, and our discussion with them has been very productive,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s hopeful a resolution will be reached soon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.