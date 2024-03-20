Students, others sue Louisville diocese, claim school failed to report abuse in porn case

At least 11 unnamed individuals, including students, filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Louisville, claiming a local Catholic school violated state law when it failed to report child abuse by a teacher now facing federal charges.

At least five of the Jane Does listed as plaintiffs in the suit are minors.

The civil lawsuit was filed this month in Jefferson County following federal charges against Jordan A. Fautz, a since-fired teacher at St. Stephen Martyr, for altering child porn images with photos of local students and at least one adult.

The civil suit, initially filed on March 7 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, alleges the archdiocese failed to take action relating to childhood sexual abuse or assault and failed in its duty to report that abuse under Kentucky state law regarding 10 of the 11 victims.

A subsequent filing on Friday shows at least two more Jane Does and a John Doe could be joining the suit if approved by the court.

Teacher accused of using yearbook images in altered child porn

The civil lawsuit comes more than a month after federal charges against the former teacher were announced.

Fautz, 39, was arrested on Feb. 2 and is facing six charges ― two counts of distribution of obscene visual representations of child sexual abuse, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The indictment accused Fautz of using photo-editing software to alter images of nude females to include photos of St. Stephen Martyr students, including photos used in the school's yearbook and images that included their real names wearing red "SSM" shirts standing in front of an "SSMCardinals" backdrop.

The alleged incidents took place between March 2022 and January 2024 and were traced back to the teacher through his IP address.

Fautz was a teacher at St. Stephen Martyr at the time of the incidents ― the criminal charging document said he taught seventh- and eighth-grade students.

A statement at that time from the Archdiocese of Louisville said he was a "part-time religion teacher and member of the maintenance staff at the parish for 9 years" who would not be returning to the school.

New allegations: 'Diocese neglected to report to law enforcement'

During Fautz's detention hearing on Feb. 6, the U.S. Attorney said Fautz sent the FBI "400-500 images and approximately 100 videos of minors and dozens of victims," during its undercover operation, according to the civil complaint.

Each of the 11 victims confirmed her identity to the FBI in those images.

The civil complaint also alleges St. Stephen Martyr allowed Fautz to maintain a "homemade" computer, "which he would carry with him in a briefcase."

It goes on to allege that when St. Stephen Martyr purchased all students and staff new computers with pandemic grant money, "Fautz refused the new computer. Instead, SSM allowed him to use his 'homemade' computer instead of the school-issued computer."

The lawsuit states the diocese "breached its duty to warn because it took no actions against Fautz to investigate, discipline or remove him, or to warn or inform" students or parents.

A new filing from Friday adds three new plaintiffs. It alleges that Fautz had an inappropriate relationship with "Jane Doe 12" during the 2021-22 school year.

"Staff and administrative personnel at SSM had knowledge of this relationship," the intervening complaint alleges. "Instead of Fautz being investigated or removed, SSM arranged a meeting that included the school administrative staff, Fautz, Jane Doe 12, Jane Doe 13 and John Doe 1."

In Fautz's first court hearing, prosecutors said the school reprimanded Fautz at one point over alleged inappropriate contact with a student. Archdiocese of Louisville spokesperson Cecelia Price said at that time the teacher had driven alone in his car with a child on one occasion in October 2022.

"The situation was investigated, and it was determined that nothing problematic occurred. However, as a violation of our safe environment policies, Mr. Fautz received the appropriate warning," Price said then.

When asked about the civil suit, Price said the diocese cannot comment on pending litigation.

Oldfather Law Firm and Alex R. White Law, which represent the victims, are seeking punitive damages. They are also seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against the diocese following a federal search warrant of St. Stephen Martyr in February.

Fautz is currently awaiting his federal trial, set for May 6.

Stephanie Kuzydym is an enterprise and investigative reporter. She can be reached at skuzydym@courier-journal.com or @stephkuzy.

