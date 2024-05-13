Students and nonprofits benefit from Pay it Forward Ohio State Marion English course

Ohio State Marion's student philanthropy initiative, Pay It Forward, awarded three area nonprofit agencies $4,000 in grant funding.

The Marion Victim Assistance Program was awarded $2,250, Boys & Girls Club of Marion County received $1,000, and Buckeye Food Alliance was given $750 during a ceremony April 30 in Maynard Hall’s Guthery Community Room.

According to senior English lecturer Amy Tibbals, who has taught the innovative English 2367.01S service-learning course on the regional Ohio State campus for many years, they are more than grateful for what the organizations do for the community, in addition to providing teachable moments for the next generation of citizens.

“Obviously, Pay It Forward benefits our students, but it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community organizations who are willing to come and spend time, invest their time, in our classroom talking to students, or engaging with them at their site, where students get to learn firsthand what they do,” Tibbals said.

Students from Ohio State Marion’s Pay It Forward Program present a check for $2,250 to the Marion Victim Assistance Program.

“It is with this support from the community that helps these students understand hands-on what they do and how they are benefiting the community,” she added.

Funding for the program comes from the support of the United Way of North Central Ohio and through a funding campaign run by students in English 3304, also taught by Tibbals.

The English class raised $2,335 during its recent campaign in addition to the $5,000 United Way donated to the project, which teaches students in-depth the needs of people in the local community, how philanthropy and the grant process works, and helps them get a sense of what it takes to run a successful nonprofit organization.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Three nonprofits benefit from innovative OSU Marion English course