Students learn about race cars at NHRA Youth and Education Services program at K.I.D.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 350 high school students were at the Kansas International Dragway learning about race cars on Monday.

It was all for the NHRA Youth and Education Services program, which focuses on STEM.

Students also spoke with colleges and companies to see what opportunities there are beyond high school.

“Basically, it takes the things they learn in the classroom and shows them the math that they hate doing, how it works in the real world,” said Kenny Ault, the general manager at Kansas International Dragway.

For more information about the NHRA Youth and Education Services program, click here.

