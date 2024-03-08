Students at this Knox County school can soon get a full credit for Bible class

Farragut High School students will have the option next year to receive elective credit for an offsite course in Bible studies.

The Knox County school board voted to allow Anchor Learning Center to teach students beginning July 1. The approval is for five years.

Last year, Tennessee lawmakers amended a law to change the amount of credit allowed for a release-time course from half credit to one whole elective credit if the local district adopts a policy that would allow it.

Following the legislature's lead, Knox County school board members in July voted 7-1 to allow high school students to receive one full credit in religious courses taken outside of school during their normal instruction time.

This week's approval marks the first time the board has considered such a course for a full credit.

What we know about the course

The proposal lists attorney Michael Shope as the president of Anchor Learning Center.

The course will be taught at Faith Promise Church at 144 West End Ave. in Farragut. The center will lease space with the church for the course, Shope told Knox News.

The course provider will use gospel foundations and the Bible as textbooks. Some of the learning objectives, as listed in the proposal are:

Introducing students to a chronological study of the Bible. Help students understand that, according to the Bible, God created the universe and mankind. To equip students with practical steps to develop a biblical worldview and defend what they believe.

