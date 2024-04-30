Students honored by United Way

Apr. 30—Growing up, Dalton High School senior Rahlyn Green said she "always had a desire" to help others in need.

"I knew that helping others would be a huge part of who I was as a person," Green said. "However, figuring out how to help and where to start was an overwhelming feeling. So, ultimately I just gave up."

Then she found out about the United Way of Northwest Georgia.

"After being introduced to United Way, I knew I could finally make a difference in other people's lives," she said. "I was shown the actual needs of our community and practical steps that I could take to make a change through volunteering."

Green was honored Thursday for her efforts to make that change during the 2024 United Way Youth and Volunteer Awards Celebration. She received the Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.

The awards ceremony, which honored local youth and adult volunteers from the past year, put a spotlight on more than 20 students from area schools who participated in United Way programs.

As Green took to the stage to accept her award, United Way's Volunteer Center Cabinet Chair Marianne Murry said Green has "the drive and the passion to help others."

"Each year United Way recognizes a youth member who is taking action to make our community a better place to live and who demonstrates a commitment to United Way's mission through exceptional volunteer efforts," Murry said. "(Green) truly has a servant's heart."

Green has also volunteered at RossWoods Adult Day Services, Friendship House, City of Refuge Dalton and Rock Bridge Community Church, among others.

"She has never turned down the opportunity for leadership roles at events or volunteer projects," Murry said. "She shares opportunities with her peers and always shows up with a great attitude, ready to learn and serve. Rahlyn is self-motivated and an example of putting others before herself. She will do great things because of her drive and passion to help others and make an impact."

Green said her time with United Way has been an enriching experience.

"Not only have I made amazing friendships but I've also learned so much about the people around me, my community and myself," she said.

Green is also a part of the organization's Youth United Council, a leadership program provided in part by the University of Georgia's J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development that helps build individual leadership skills, foster positive group dynamics and increases civic community involvement, said United Way's Volunteer Center Manager Hayley Poillucci.

"The curriculum concentrates on youth development and leadership, two critical principles for successfully transitioning from adolescence to adulthood," Poillucci said.

Green said the Youth United Council has provided countless opportunities for her to "grow as a person" by learning about and exploring the community.

"Through my experience with United Way I was able to explore different career avenues and lifestyles which have led me to decide on my own career and path in life," she said. "Being a part of the Youth Council has shown me that there is always something you can do in your community, no matter your age."

Twenty-one other students who were members of the 2023-24 Youth United Council were honored with certificates and graduation cords. Dalton High School juniors Lanier Land and Isa Wan and 19 seniors were recognized alongside Green, including Esme Alegria, Olivia Beavers, Kate Brock, Eli Burt, Maryam Hany Arafat, Addison Hester, Ledge Land, Brisa Lopez, Michael Nguyen, Brayden Perry, Bannon Phelan, Meredith Anne Phillips, Sandra Ramirez Martinez, Patricia Ridley, Lena Riggle, Mariana Salazar, Cooper Sanderson, Alyssa Velasquez and Molly Watts.

Two high school seniors received Elbert Shaw Memorial Scholarships of $5,000 for their "commitment to the community," said Amy Bradford, Shaw's granddaughter and a corporate recruiter at Shaw Industries.

Each year, Shaw Industries partners with the United Way of Northwest Georgia to offer two scholarships to high school students in the area. This year, Christian Heritage School's Brayden Perry and North Murray High School's Meredith Anne Phillips received the scholarships during the ceremony.

"Brayden's passion for improving lives has led him to devote most of his time to volunteering," said Emily Sane, Shaw Industries' cause marketing program manager. "Since starting high school, Brayden has served with the City of Refuge, where he delivered food to their residents, sorted and organized their food pantries, served at their banquets and much more."

Perry said one of the accomplishments he is most proud of during the past year was bringing a Daddy-Daughter Dance to Christian Heritage to raise money for several local nonprofit organizations.

"Because of Brayden's work and volunteerism, so many have benefited throughout our community," Sane said. "Hundreds of families and individuals will not have to worry about their next meal because of his volunteerism through the City of Refuge and the Knox Area Rescue Ministries. Brayden has made an enormous impact from his volunteer efforts."

Sane said Perry had 207 volunteer hours in 2023 and will begin at Nashville, Tennessee's Vanderbilt University in the fall, where he plans to study neuroscience and behavioral biology.

Phillips, who has been part of the Youth United Council for one year, has a "passion for improving lives," Sane said.

"Over the years, Meredith Anne has been involved in Community Christmas through her school, church and 4-H," Sane said. "After the tornados came through in 2020, she helped with community relief. She has volunteered with the City of Refuge at the Whitfield Commons, the North Murray High School student council, her church camps and events, Miracle League, SkillsUSA and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America)."

Since her early teenage years, Phillips said she has been involved with the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, where she has helped with and led cleanups at the Chief Vann House and the Wright Hotel.

Sane said in 2023 Phillips had 294 volunteer hours and will continue her education at the University of Georgia, majoring in pharmaceutical science.