Students get hands-on experience at Build My Future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 500 high school students got a look at learning the skills of trade at the Build My Future event on Wednesday.

Students went through interactive exhibits and displays.

The event showcased professors and others from Butler Community College. For them, it is about helping local communities.

“This is important for the college because our college is service-oriented towards the community. And part of our service to the community is to prepare a skilled workforce that’s going to provide for a strong economy,” said the Dean of Career Technical Education at Butler County Community College, Peter Linden.

The goal is to connect students with careers in construction to let them know there are more options besides the classroom.

“So this is not a competition with kids who want to go to college; this is another path that’s equal to that path, going a different direction, going a different way so they can get started quicker,” said the President and CEO of Wichita Area Builders Association Wess Galyon.

This is the first Build My Future event in Wichita. They will continue to do this event with the hope of having one for middle schoolers.

