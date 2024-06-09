Students in good hands with new Manatee School District principals

Good luck to all the administrators at their new postings around the Manatee School District.

Among the new principals are Carl Auckerman at Nolan Middle. A 26-year district veteran, he was principal at Braden River High, Palmetto High, Johnson Middle and Central High and an AP at Bayshore High.

Wendell Butler at Braden River High. A district veteran for 19 years, the Southeast alum was principal at Bayshore High, assistant principal at Southeast and taught at Southeast.

Travis Cochran at Horizons Academy. The 15-year district veteran was an AP at Manatee High and Braden River High, a dean at Southeast and ESE teacher at Bayshore Elementary.

Scott Cooper at Bayshore High. The 24-year district veteran was principal at Nolan Middle, Lee Middle and Buffalo Creek Middle and an AP at Bayshore High and Southeast.

Katie Fradley at Anna Maria Elementary. During 30 years in the district, Fradley was an AP at Willis Elementary and Ballard Elementary, an instructional specialist, reading coach and elementary teacher. She earned a doctorate from USF.

Xhuljeta “Juliette” Gjini at Freedom Elementary. Gjini comes from Orange County where over eight years she was a principal, an AP and instructional literacy coach. She was also an instructional literacy coach in Seminole County. She earned a doctorate from Ohio State.

James Hird at Sugg Middle. The 29-year district veteran has been principal at Horizons Academy, Tillman Elementary, Harllee Middle and Manatee Elementary and taught at Sugg Middle.

Mary Oliva at Braden River Elementary. With the district 17 years, Oliva was an AP at Ballard Elementary, a Hope Grant school coordinator, a Title One federal and state programs specialist and an elementary school teacher.

· Happy trails to Charles Clapsaddle, retiring after 25 years as the driving spirit at METV.

· Malakai Cole is 1 year old. Octavious and Madison are his proud parents.

· A salute to the three Manatee County law enforcement officers honored by the Bradenton Woman's Club during their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. They included Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Amy Holmes, the first female SWAT Operator at MCSO, Bradenton Police Department Detective Sherry Nichols and BPD Detective Lixa Moyett.

· Leslie Wells is 39. Again.

· So is Maribeth Phillips.

· And Braden River High’s new head football coach is Jason Grain, a former Southern Cal Trojan, who made coaching stops at Booker and Cape Coral Oasis Charter. He succeeds Eric Sanders, who was briefly the Pirates head coach before recently taking the top job at Palmetto High.

