After students fall ill, air quality tests at North Star High School return no answers; school to resume Monday

Apr. 6—BOSWELL, Pa. — Air quality tests performed overnight at North Star High School in Boswell provided no answers about what caused several students to fall ill Thursday, officials said at a meeting Friday.

"From the outset of the incident, we've been coordinating a response to ensure the safety of the students," North Star School District Superintendent Louis Lepley said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection were contacted to help investigate at the high school after local and county emergency services' gas meter tests produced negative results.

Kevin Clark, EPA on-scene coordinator, said Friday that a mobile laboratory was brought in from New Jersey to test air quality in the building.

Lab workers used a technique called mass spectrometry to search for 65 to 70 of the most common compounds, with an attached database investigating more than 100,000 other compounds, but no elevated levels were detected.

Other devices also were used to test air quality, but none of those methods found any issues in the building. Thermal imaging was used to search for possible gas leaks, but turned up nothing.

What caused the issues is still unknown, but administrators and emergency management officials have all but ruled out the school building as the cause, they said.

Additional tests were continuing Friday, but normal school operations were scheduled to resume Monday with additional monitors placed.

Officials said the investigation started after two students lost consciousness and another felt faint around 8 a.m. Thursday, during a first aid training session with first responders for North Star seniors. Those students were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

An hour later, administrators said, four more students had similar symptoms, with three of them going to the hospital for additional testing.

Test results showed the teenagers had low levels of carbon monoxide in their systems.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency services were called to Somerset County Technology Center in response to reports that more North Star students, from varying grades, were reporting lethargy and faintness.

North Star High School Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski said 20 students were bused from Somerset County Technology Center to the hospital as a precaution.

Prior to the EPA and DEP response, Boswell and Stoystown firefighters used gas meters to check the school library, where the first aid training was held, and surrounding areas for any issues, but nothing was found.

When other students reported feeling light-headed, the Somerset County Emergency Management Agency was brought in, but still located no issues.

"Time and time again, there was nothing found on our meters," Boswell Fire Department public information officer Jonathan Adams said.

First responders did a sweep of the entire building, from the areas in which students had symptoms to the halls, the basement, the roof and mechanical equipment.

Somerset County EMA Director Joel Landis said all meter readings were negative from the outset of the incident.

Lepley said there was discussion about evacuating the building, but because emergency management officials had repeatedly determined there was no problem, that wasn't done.

Still, he said, he's concerned about what led to the students' illnesses, although he added that he wouldn't speculate on a cause.

Lepley did say that the school police officer is aware of the situation, and he expects local law enforcement will also conduct an investigation.

According to administrators, no faculty, staff or first responders reported any issues, and all 26 students who were hospitalized have been released.

"I'm just as confused as everyone else," said North Star junior Brandon Hurley, who attended Friday's meeting to learn more about the matter.

Hurley said he was in school Thursday, but wasn't in the first aid training and only heard about the reports of sickness.

He said he was concerned for his classmates' safety, but added that hearing from school district and emergency management officials put his mind at ease.