Students explore new lunch, breakfast options in Centreville and Mendon

CENTREVILLE – Potential new additions to breakfast and lunch menus in Centreville and Mendon were sampled through a student taste-test experience earlier this month.

Spearheaded by food-service provider Chartwells and organized by Marilyn Rosewarne, director of dining services at both districts, the “Student Choice” trial featured samples of a Nashville spicy chicken sandwich with confetti coleslaw on the side and a breakfast burrito featuring ham, egg and cheese with salsa.

Students in Centreville and Mendon recently sampled new food items as part of a “Student Choice” program offered by Chartwells food-service provider.

In Centreville, the samples were offered March 7 at the junior/senior high school, while Mendon middle school/high school students took part March 14.

Rosewarne said the Nashville spicy chicken sandwich was the clear winner by a margin of more than two-to-one at both buildings. She said the item will be added as a lunch option at both schools at least a few more times before the end of the academic year.

Considering the burrito received a lukewarm response, Rosewarne said she is tempted to include it with other hot-choice breakfast offerings just to gauge student interest.

Rosewarne said she hopes the Nashville spicy chicken retains its popularity more than last year’s Student Choice winner: Korean chicken bulgogi.

“Even though they voted for it that day, we put it on the menu twice after that (in Centreville) and it didn’t make the cut,” she said. “We would have kept it on the menu if it would have gotten a stronger response but, for whatever reason, it just wasn’t moving.”

At any rate, live-vote results were projected onto cafeteria screens, as students scanned a QR code to cast their vote.

Rosewarne said she wasn’t terribly surprised by the result.

“Teenagers love their chicken, so I knew there would be considerable interest right away,” she said. “And, apparently, they don’t mind their chicken with a little zip to it. Personally, I liked both items equally.”

Junior Caleb Schwartz said he was impressed with how much he liked the Nashville spicy chicken sandwich.

“I liked the coleslaw, I liked that there was pickle on the sandwich itself … just a really good combination and honestly, the burrito was really good, too. The eggs were good, the sausage was good, good flavor, and I liked the taste of the actual tortilla itself,” Schwartz said. “I think it’s great that they’re doing this, giving us a chance to vote and try a few new things.”

Rosewarne said the Student Choice event was promoted for about a month ahead of time at both schools.

She said Centreville serves an average of about 250 hot lunches a day. Mendon, meanwhile, has a smaller student population and about 180 hot lunches are served daily, on average.

The most popular item on a day-to-day basis at both schools? In Centreville, it’s the popcorn chicken bowl. In Mendon, its students are partial to grill items such as cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches, according to Rosewarne.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Students explore new lunch, breakfast options in Centreville and Mendon