Students design solar eclipse themed posters

Seven open source foundations are coming together to create common specifications and standards for Europe's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), regulation adopted by the European Parliament last month. The Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, and Rust Foundation revealed their intentions to pool their collective resources and connect the dots between existing security best practices in open source software development -- and ensure that the much-maligned software supply chain is up to the task when the new legislation comes into force in three years.