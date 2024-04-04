Students get day off for ‘phenomenon of nature’ in Fayette, other Kentucky districts

Fayette County schools is one of several districts across Kentucky that have canceled classes on April 8 for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Other school districts in the state are closing early or adjusting the school day to allow students to experience the event.

The Kentucky Department of Education didn’t have exact numbers on schools that were changing plans, but spokesperson Joe Ragusa told the Herald-Leader many districts are working around the spring break holiday.

Most districts, including Fayette, “are actually coming off of spring break and some have decided to take an extra day, while others are releasing early and some are going as normal,” said Ragusa. “If a district decided to dismiss early, so long as they have 1,062 hours and 170 days, it will count as a full day of instruction and will be paid as a normal day.”

In June 2023, the Fayette school board voted to change the school calendar so that a scheduled day off — August 25, 2023 — became an instructional day and April 8 became a non-instructional day, because experts predicted the solar eclipse would occur at dismissal time.

“We hope everyone will safely enjoy this phenomenon of nature,” district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said Monday.

Glenda Guy of Lexington watched the eclipse at the Arboretum State Botanical Garden of Kentucky. Guy and her family were among more than 1,000 people gathered in the Arboretum to watch the eclipse.

The Bourbon County Public School district is also closing along with Franklin County, and some other districts across Kentucky.

“This rare celestial event provides a unique opportunity for our community to witness the wonders of the universe. We believe that such experiences can foster curiosity, learning, and appreciation for the world around us. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority,” Bourbon County Schools officials said.

A total solar eclipse occurs when Earth’s moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun from view, the Herald-Leader has reported.

In most of Kentucky, excluding Paducah and the far western edge of the state, the event will appear as a partial solar eclipse, though state officials expect 1 million travelers to travel through Kentucky on their way to viewing points in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said people should plan ahead for heavy traffic and distracted driving conditions when the moon’s shadow sweeps across Kentucky’s western counties and a dozen other states during the afternoon of Monday, April 8.

In Lexington, the eclipse is expected to begin shortly before 2 p.m. and end by 4:20 p.m.

The Kentucky Department of Education determined that school districts cannot use a Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI day, for the April 8 eclipse, according to Ragusa.

Letcher County Schools is dismissing at noon so students can enjoy the solar eclipse with their families, officials said.

Danville Independent Schools officials said on April 8 that district will have an adjusted school day due to the solar eclipse.

“Everything, including start & dismissal times, breakfast, lunch, preschool & buses, will have a 30-minute delay,” district officials said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Casey County Schools will be in session and has planned viewing and learning activities for the solar eclipse on April 8, with the district purchasing safety glasses for all students and employees.

Students without parental permission to participate will be able to view the eclipse virtually in classrooms, officials said.