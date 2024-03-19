Students at Damian Elementary released early after water service issue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students at Damian Elementary School were released early on Tuesday, March 19 after a water main line was impacted, according to Canutillo Independent School District.

The school district says its water service was interrupted and bottled water was provided to the students at lunchtime.

“Water service at Damian will not be restored today,” the school district said on Tuesday.

Students were released at around 12:30 p.m. and those who were not picked up within the hour were transported to Garcia Elementary School.

The school district says its working on resolving the issue.

