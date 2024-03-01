Students, community 'TechXperience' TSTC programs

Feb. 29—ABILENE — From learning how to set up a welding machine to treating a medical manikin, some high school students and residents of the Big Country participated in Texas State Technical College's TechXperience open house on Thursday.

"This was our chance to open the campus to showcase what we have to offer at TSTC," Josh Pedroza, admissions team lead for TSTC's West Texas campuses, said in a news release. "We had representatives from many of our online programs and our newest program, Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology, here to answer questions."

Pedroza received positive feedback from participants.

"Everyone enjoyed being able to spend time in each program, talking to our instructors and students," he said. "Many programs had activities ready for potential students."

Aden Burns, a senior at Robert Lee High School, will begin studying Diesel Equipment Technology at TSTC's Sweetwater campus this fall. He said in the release attending the Abilene event gave him the chance to see what else is available at TSTC.

"I liked the layout of the Welding Technology lab and how the instructor described the program," he said. "I did not realize the different programs available in Abilene. It is good that I could do more than one thing as a career."

Jeremy Burns, Aden's father, said his son has always been more confident in himself when he is working on a hands-on project.

"Aden is looking for that career in the trades," Jeremy Burns said. "I know he will be successful attending TSTC."

Monty Moeller, the Rolling Plains Technical School coordinator and welding instructor, brought many of his students to the event. He had one goal for his seniors.

"So many of these students are undecided on what they want to do," he said. "I wanted them to see the different programs at TSTC because there are career paths in each one that they will be successful in."

The next TechXperience will be held on Thursday, March 21, at TSTC's Sweetwater campus.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.